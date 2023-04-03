It’s All So Pretty…

Edited

Magnetic Press brings us a new graphic novel: Loonicorns, a fantasy from a different angle. “Looniland is a joyful and colorful world populated by mythical and extinct creatures: Unicorns, cyclops, dodos… But behind this facade hides a highly unequal society: From an early age, each inhabitant of Looniland is categorized as ‘beautiful’ or ‘ugly’ according to certain subjective criteria. The life of the ‘beautiful’ is idyllic, while that of the ‘ugly’ is filled with drudgery and danger. But the balance of society will be upturned by the arrival of Penny, an amnesic human child.” Loonicorns is written by Ced, and illustrated by Waltch and Gorobei. No, we don’t know them either! But take a look!



