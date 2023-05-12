Creative Commons license icon

Can You Get ’em All?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 12 May 2023 - 01:54Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

We’ll openly admit it: Many collectible phenomena out there simply pass us right back. Like this one… and now it’s getting it’s own TV series! Recently, this showed up on Animation World Network: Apple TV+ ordered a new 13-episode CG animated series,Be@rbrick, based on Medicom Toy’s popular collectible bear-shaped figures. DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. will produce with Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld) on board as showrunner and executive producer. The music-driven comedy follows young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates pursuing their dreams and inspiring others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. So, Jasmine realizes that for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.” No word yet on a release date.


image c. 2023 Dreamworks Animation

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.