Can You Get ’em All?

We’ll openly admit it: Many collectible phenomena out there simply pass us right back. Like this one… and now it’s getting it’s own TV series! Recently, this showed up on Animation World Network: Apple TV+ ordered a new 13-episode CG animated series,Be@rbrick, based on Medicom Toy’s popular collectible bear-shaped figures. DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. will produce with Meghan McCarthy (My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Centaurworld) on board as showrunner and executive producer. The music-driven comedy follows young singer-songwriter Jasmine and her bandmates pursuing their dreams and inspiring others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. So, Jasmine realizes that for her world to change, she and her friends may have to make it happen themselves.” No word yet on a release date.



