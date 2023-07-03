Creative Commons license icon

Fame Can Be Ruff

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 3 Jul 2023 - 00:28Edited as of 00:45
Dog Squad is the first in a new series of “children’s middle grade action and adventure books” (says the publisher) written by Chris Grabenstein. “Duke is not your average dog. Along with his crew, he fights crime and goes on claw-biting adventures helping dogs in peril in the hit streaming sensation: Dog Squad! Fred is a pretty average dog. He’s scrappy. He’s lovable. But he’s not brave like his heroes on Dog Squad. Fred looks an awful lot like Duke from Dog Squad though. In fact, when Duke needs a stand-in, Fred’s the perfect choice. But the Dog Squad action doesn’t always stop on screen! When there’s danger in real life, can Fred find the courage to step up and save the day?!” Don’t look now, but the second book in the series is out also — Dog Squad 2: Cat Crew. Knew it!


image c. 2023 Penguin Random House

