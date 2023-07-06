A Hero is a Hero, No Matter How Small
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 6 Jul 2023 - 01:42 —
Edited as of Fri 7 Jul 2023 - 17:47
Another brand-new book for young readers we came across in the U.K.: Moonflight by Gill Lewis (with illustrations by Pippa Curnick). “Can a timid rat ever become a hero? Tilbury is about to find out on the adventure of a lifetime, journeying across the sea to the realm of the dreaded White Death, to return a priceless diamond to its rightful owners. A marvellous adventure begins and a truly intrepid hero is born . . .” The book is available for international shipping from Amazon U.K. And it’s also available as an audio book — everywhere!
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment