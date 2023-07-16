Night of the Big Moon

Edited

Something else we stumbled across in the U.K., and did some more research when we got home. Ragllan and the Curse of the Black Dog is the first book in the Wolfling Chronicles fantasy series by British author Sarah Kendall. “Wolflings are an elusive race of creature, endowed with arcane powers, and a strange craving for lettuce. When their carefree lives are blighted by a curse, it seems that things will never be the same again. That is, until a young Nature Spirit, Ragllan the Red, comes to their aid. Guided by Winzel, a wise but batty old Wolfling, and a soothsaying cuckoo called Conker, Ragllan must use his shape shifting skills to seek the perpetrator of the curse – the Black Dog- beneath the eerie Forest of Ailsa and banish him to Winterland. But he quickly discovers that things are not as straightforward as he first thought.” Not certain how available the book is in North America, but the British publisher has information up on line.



