The Cat of Cali

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 26 Jul 2023 - 00:08Edited as of 00:45
Remember when we told you about P-22, the famous “Hollywood Puma”, whom we lost in 2022? Well author Henry Hoke has a very special take on a similar urban cat in his novel called Open Throat. “A queer and dangerously hungry mountain lion lives in the drought-devastated land under the Hollywood sign. Lonely and fascinated by humanity’s foibles, the lion spends their days protecting a nearby homeless encampment, observing hikers complain about their trauma, and, in quiet moments, grappling with the complexities of their gender identity, memories of a vicious father, and the indignities of sentience. When a man-made fire engulfs the encampment, the lion is forced from the hills down into the city the hikers call ‘ellay’. As the lion confronts a carousel of temptations and threats, they take us on a tour that spans the cruel inequalities of Los Angeles and the toll of climate grief.” Find out more in this new hardcover best-seller.


image c. 2023 MacMillan Publishing

