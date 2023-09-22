Creative Commons license icon

Your Mentor is Evil. But Soft.

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 22 Sep 2023 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
We talked before about author John Scalzi’s recent book The Kaiju Preservation Society. Well the prolific author is back with another interesting take on science fiction tropes with Starter Villain. “Inheriting your mysterious uncle’s supervillain business is more complicated than you might imagine. Sure, there are the things you’d expect. The undersea volcano lairs. The minions. The plots to take over the world. The international networks of rivals who want you dead. Much harder to get used to… are the the sentient, language-using, computer-savvy cats. And the fact that in the overall organization, they’re management.” The book just hit the shelves this week, from Tor, in hardcover.


image c. 2023 Tor Books

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.