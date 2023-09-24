He is the Screeching Fingernail on the Chalkboard of Justice

Edited

More Disney daring-do from Dynamite Entertainment: The new Negaduck spin-off comic series, written by Jeff Parker and illustrated by Ciro Cangialosi. “He’s the exact opposite of Darkwing Duck in every way… Evil, nefarious, dedicated to stealing lollipops from kids and not helping grandmas across the street! And now, he’s ready to begin a reign of crime and terror the likes of which St. Canard has never seen — except, dang it, all of the other villains are ripping off his ideas! What’s a criminal mastermind to do when the city’s thick with other criminals, stealing his shine? Why, take his villainy on the road, of course!” The first issue hit the shelves this month, with a variety of covers.



