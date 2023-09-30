A Prehistoric Classic Returns

Edited

That title could be taken several ways, actually! Nervous Rex, written and illustrated by William Van Horn, first hit the stands more than 37 years ago. Van Horn would go on to work for Disney as an animator, but what really put them on the map was taking over the Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comic book lines. Now, It’s Alive Comics have reprinted the original Nervous Rex collection with Van Horn’s original cover. “Mild-mannered tyrannosaur Rexford doesn’t really fit in with the Jurassic age, as he’d rather just eat oatmeal and hang out with his friends. His wife Dearie is always after him to be a more aggressive meat-eater and add to the fossil record.” Take a look at Previews.



