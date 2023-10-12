That’s Some Great Pumpkins

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

As we noted before, filmmaker John Carpenter’s Storm Kids comic imprint has some good Furry stuff now and then — and Halloween seems to be a favorite time for it. Well here’s a new one we came across thanks to Previews: The Yard Gang Halloween Special. “Lucy the kitten loves Halloween almost as much as her stuffed Woof-Woof or her little brother Yob. But as she and her very eccentric animal family prepare to celebrate their favorite holiday, they discover this is no ordinary Halloween. A full moon is coming, bringing something completely unexpected to the desert ranch where they all live. On this All Hallows’ Eve, Lucy, Yob, and the entire Yard Gang must go in search of their Halloween Spirit!” It’s written by Steve Niles and Monica Richards, illustrated by Sian Mandrake and Kelly Williams, and available now from Storm King.



