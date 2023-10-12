Creative Commons license icon

That’s Some Great Pumpkins

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 12 Oct 2023 - 01:59Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

As we noted before, filmmaker John Carpenter’s Storm Kids comic imprint has some good Furry stuff now and then — and Halloween seems to be a favorite time for it. Well here’s a new one we came across thanks to Previews: The Yard Gang Halloween Special. “Lucy the kitten loves Halloween almost as much as her stuffed Woof-Woof or her little brother Yob. But as she and her very eccentric animal family prepare to celebrate their favorite holiday, they discover this is no ordinary Halloween. A full moon is coming, bringing something completely unexpected to the desert ranch where they all live. On this All Hallows’ Eve, Lucy, Yob, and the entire Yard Gang must go in search of their Halloween Spirit!” It’s written by Steve Niles and Monica Richards, illustrated by Sian Mandrake and Kelly Williams, and available now from Storm King.


image c. 2023 Storm King Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.