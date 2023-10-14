A Continental First

Edited

We found this over at Cartoon Brew: “Pan-African SVOD platform Showmax has released the trailer for its new animated series Twende, the first 2D animated Showmax Original. The producers of the series are touting this as the first 2D animated show of this scale and quality made almost entirely in Africa.” They go on to describe the new series like this: “Twende’s titular protagonist is a pangolin, an endangered species which is one of the slowest-moving animals of the savannah. He works as boda boda (motorcycle taxi) driver in a fictional East African city where his incongruous career choice and belief that life is about the journey and not the destination often cause friction with riders who just want to get where they’re going quickly.” There’s a trailer up on line as well. Showmax plans to premiere Twende across Africa this December, and they’re shopping the series around at MIPCOM and the like to try and find international distribution.



