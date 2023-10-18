Most Cats Just Yowl, but…

Edited

Don’t look now, but it’s time to start talking about Christmas specials! Like this one, which we found at Animation World Network: “The BBC and Magic Light Pictures have shared a first look at their upcoming 3DCG Christmas adventure, Tabby McTat, produced for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Set on the streets of London, the show tells the story of the warm and wonderful friendship between a musical cat and a talented busker called Fred. The film is the 11th special produced by the studio, based on the work of children’s book author Julia Donaldson (The Gruffalo) and illustrator Axel Scheffler.” The special is narrated by none other than Jodie Whittaker — yes, Dr. Who herself.



