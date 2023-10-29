Creative Commons license icon

The Soldier of Night Returns

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 29 Oct 2023 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
If a spooky monster story-line worked once, why not bring it back again? Especially just in time for Halloween! We’ll let Marvel Comics explain this one — they’re better at it than we are. “In the early 90s, Steve Rogers transformed into Capwolf in writer Mark Gruenwald and artist Rik Levins’ unforgettable ‘Man and Wolf’ story arc. [Captain America #402-408. Comic Book Resources has a review — ye ed-otter] Now over 30 years later, Capwolf is back in his own limited series, Capwolf & the Howling Commandos! Written by Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Carlos Magno, this four-issue limited series will tell an all-new story where Steve becomes a terrifying werewolf during an early World War II mission. Luckily, his fiercest allies are by his side: Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos! After years of combat, this elite squad of soldiers thought they’ve seen it all but this might be their wildest adventure yet as the series captures the spirit of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s classic wartime storytelling with a modern mystical twist!” The first issue just hit the stands. Start a howl!


image c. 2023 Marvel Comics

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.