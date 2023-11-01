Creative Commons license icon

All The Pretty Little Furry Things

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 1 Nov 2023 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
Karen Alleluia is a book illustrator and character designer. She says this at her web site: “I am a Filipina-American freelance illustrator who creates charming art that inspires learning and shares messages of positivity. I began my career by having fun with my two chihuahuas, Bandit and Fatboy, and after a year of drawing their funny and relatable adventures, my obsession for storytelling inevitably grew beyond my home setting.” To that end she has created an extensive collection of pins, stickers, charms, plushies, and other original crafts featuring a variety of cute funny animals. Spend some time there.


image c. 2023 by Karen Alleluia

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.