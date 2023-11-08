Creative Commons license icon

Original Art and Original Creatures

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 8 Nov 2023 - 02:55Edited as of 03:45
More cool people we met at Lightbox this year! Amber Aki Huang is a character designer employed at Dreamworks Animation. According to her web site, “Aki mainly works in Character Design and Visual Development for Pre-Development and Production for feature film and TV. However, Aki has also been known to design for toys.” To that latter end, she has her own brand, Deercat & Friends. It features both art and plushies of two of her original species, the deercat and the snoo, plus more general (often furry!) artwork for sale.


image c. 2023 by Amber Aki Huang

