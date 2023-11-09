Creative Commons license icon

Journey ’round the Horn

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Thu 9 Nov 2023
It’s MIP-COM time again, and that means all sorts of interesting animated TV series showing up and showing off — from all around the world. In this case, it’s a new series out of Lithuania called Stomp! Stomp! Rhinos! Here’s an article from Animation Magazine: “A new animated series about a family of rhinos is ready to teach children how to control their emotions… The series centers on the Rhino family (mom, dad and their three kids who live in a cozy home with their pet tortoise, Bobo) as they navigate life’s little challenges and learn how to manage emotions such as anger, frustration, jealousy, loneliness, etc.” Originally intended as a CGI show, the producers eventually decided that a 2D approach would get their message across better. See? It still works!


