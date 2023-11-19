Edited

Here’s what we got from Animation World Network: “Seth MacFarlane’s hugely popular – and funny – Ted film franchise gets its own Peacock series to ring in the new year. The prequel kicks off in a special streaming debut with all seven episodes on January 11, 2024, giving ‘Ted Talks’ a whole new meaning. In the show, it’s 1993, and Ted the bear’s (MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts, with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes [The Orville] and Alanna Ubach) and Cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.” The article has a link to the official teaser trailer too.



