Who’s A Good Boy?

Yehudi Mercado is a creator we’ve heard about before ’round here. Well now he’s back as the writer and illustrator of a really unusual, nearly-wordless graphic novel “for kids” from DC Comics called Barkham Asylum. “When the Super-Villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham Asylum, their hench-pets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Fur flies when Jester, The Joker’s dog, gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they’ll have to work together to figure out what the evil Dr. Hugo Mange is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because the Joker is sure to help! What could go wrong with that plan?” It’s escaping next February.



