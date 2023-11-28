Half-World Full-Force

Edited

Needless to say it’s been a good year for Rocket Raccoon. And Marvel Comics have been right there to remind us how things first got big, with the release Rocket Raccoon: Marvel Tales #1, a new compilation of the original Rocket Raccoon comic series from 1985. “Acclaimed writer Bill Mantlo teamed with superstar-in-waiting Mike Mignola to present Rocket’s first solo adventure as Guardian of the Keystone Quadrant! When Rocket’s girlfriend Lylla is kidnapped by the mercenary Blackjack O’Hare and held captive by Lord Dyvyne, one of the most powerful creatures on Halfworld, it’s up to the galaxy’s deadliest weapons expert to go in – guns blazing – and save the day!” This trade paperback brings together all four issues with some brand new artwork.



