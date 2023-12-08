Solve the Mystery. Save the World

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O'Riley) on Fri 8 Dec 2023
Cashmere Sky is an on-line anthropomorphic science fiction comic created by Jared Hudson and edited by Aaron Schweiser. After we found them at Midwest FurFest, we got this from their web site: “Cashmere Sky is a retrofuture character-driven action/drama following two brothers, Arlo and Enzo, who both endure the hardships of coping with loss, finding courage, leadership, and acceptance. It is described as a retro-future world with ‘solarpunk’ tones bringing together an exciting brew of airships, electricity, science, and a race of anthro cat-like people. Our heroes journey will take them from places like a science classroom to terrifying high speed train chases and airship battles.” Check out their list of people they consider their influences too!


image c. 2023 cashmeresky.com

