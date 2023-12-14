Not Yet Ready to Rumble
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 14 Dec 2023 - 02:57 —
Edited as of 03:45
Missed this before, but we came across it now… Team-Up: El Toro & Friends, a graphic novel for kids by the award-winning artist known as Raul the Third. “El Toro and friends make a great team! But that wasn’t always the case. A long time ago, they went to Ricky Ratón’s School of Lucha, learning everything from strength training to patience. When it comes time for one final test, El Toro and friends have to decide whether working alone is the best way to go or if teaming up might make things easier… and more fun!” It’s available now from Versify.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment