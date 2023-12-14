Creative Commons license icon

Not Yet Ready to Rumble

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 14 Dec 2023 - 02:57Edited as of 03:45
Missed this before, but we came across it now… Team-Up: El Toro & Friends, a graphic novel for kids by the award-winning artist known as Raul the Third. “El Toro and friends make a great team! But that wasn’t always the case. A long time ago, they went to Ricky Ratón’s School of Lucha, learning everything from strength training to patience. When it comes time for one final test, El Toro and friends have to decide whether working alone is the best way to go or if teaming up might make things easier… and more fun!” It’s available now from Versify.


image c. 2023 Versify

