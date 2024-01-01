Not the Early Bird

Edited

And rounding out the year with another title for young readers this time from Scout Comics: Mortimer the Lazy Bird, written by Brendan Deneen and illustrated by Marco Antonio Cortez. "This is the story of a bird, Mortimer, and a very talkative worm, Lucius, two strangers who are supposed to be enemies, but end up becoming best friends! Their adventures won't be easy, though they will be fun!"




