Not the Early Bird
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 31 Dec 2023 - 23:10 —
Edited as of 23:45
And rounding out the year with another title for young readers this time from Scout Comics: Mortimer the Lazy Bird, written by Brendan Deneen and illustrated by Marco Antonio Cortez. “This is the story of a bird, Mortimer, and a very talkative worm, Lucius, two strangers who are supposed to be enemies, but end up becoming best friends! Their adventures won’t be easy, though they will be fun!” Talk about playing with your food. [Happy 2024, everyone! Thanks for spending 2023 here with us — ye ed-otter.]
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment