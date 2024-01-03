Creative Commons license icon

Raccoon Reckoning

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 3 Jan 2024 - 02:57Edited as of 03:45
We’ll admit we had not heard of Loud and Smart, an independent comic strip by Alex Krokus. But now Silver Sprocket have released a great big collection called Loudest and Smartest. “Meet Alex: an internet-addicted millennial raccoon and his misadventures in the big bad city. Loudest and Smartest collects over 350 pages of Loud and Smart by Alex Krokus, featuring comics about punks, horrible couples, love, jobs, and the disgusting depths of viral videos.” [Here’s to wishing you all the best of times in 2024 — ye ed-otter.]


image c. 2024 Silver Sprocket

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.