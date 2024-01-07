The Probe Found Something
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 7 Jan 2024 - 01:22 —
Edited as of 01:45
We’ll let the folks at Image Comics describe their 5-issue mini-series Voyagis for themselves: “What if one of the Voyager probes was found by aliens on an uninhabitable planet laid waste by a wandering black hole? Their resources dwindling and under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, alien hero Sen’s discovery of the probe leads to adventure – and possible salvation – for her and her people.” It’s always fun to find science fiction adventures that don’t focus on human characters. This is written and illustrated by the artist Sumeyye Kesgin.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
