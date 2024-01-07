Creative Commons license icon

The Probe Found Something

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 7 Jan 2024 - 01:22Edited as of 01:45
No votes yet

We’ll let the folks at Image Comics describe their 5-issue mini-series Voyagis for themselves: “What if one of the Voyager probes was found by aliens on an uninhabitable planet laid waste by a wandering black hole? Their resources dwindling and under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, alien hero Sen’s discovery of the probe leads to adventure – and possible salvation – for her and her people.” It’s always fun to find science fiction adventures that don’t focus on human characters. This is written and illustrated by the artist Sumeyye Kesgin.


image c. 2024 Image Comics

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.