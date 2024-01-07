The Probe Found Something

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

We’ll let the folks at Image Comics describe their 5-issue mini-series Voyagis for themselves: “What if one of the Voyager probes was found by aliens on an uninhabitable planet laid waste by a wandering black hole? Their resources dwindling and under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, alien hero Sen’s discovery of the probe leads to adventure – and possible salvation – for her and her people.” It’s always fun to find science fiction adventures that don’t focus on human characters. This is written and illustrated by the artist Sumeyye Kesgin.



