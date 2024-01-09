One Son of Adam

Edited

A legend of furry-themed fantasy comics for young readers returned last year for a special celebration. Pakkin’s Land #1, The 25th Anniversary Edition — written and illustrated by Gary Shipman — came to us from Blood Moon Comics. “In October 1996 the first issue of Pakkins’ Land was published by Caliber Comics. This began the series on a journey that would span a quarter of a century and would go on to gain the accolades of the comic book industry. To commemorate 25 year we are offering a full color issue #1 with a new wraparound cover featuring Paul and his friend. A series of strange events brings our hero, Paul, to a fantastic world called Pakkins’ Land. There he meets a mysterious giant Eagle of light who gives Paul a feather as a token of friendship. At the touch of the feather Paul feels something magical, and as the Eagle mysteriously vanishes, Paul realizes that he is lost in this new world. Soon Paul is befriended by a pair of talking animals, who set off together to find the lost King Aryah, and to try to return Paul to his home.” Find it at your local comic store!



