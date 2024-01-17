A Girl and Her Dog
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 17 Jan 2024 - 02:13 —
Edited as of 02:45
(Forgive us, Harlan!) The official description of Doomsday With My Dog pretty much says it all: “A single teenage girl journeys through the crumbling ruins of civilization — the last human on Earth, exploring the concrete jungle that has outlived mankind. Keeping her company is woman’s best friend — the ever-adorable and quick-witted Shiba Inu Haru, who is ready to stick with her through thick and thin! With such a pleasant conversation partner to keep the post-apocalyptic doldrums at bay, the end of the world might not be so bad after all!” Created by Yu Isihara, this black & white manga is out now from Yen Press.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
Post new comment