He Are Small, But He Are Mighty

Remember when we recently talked about the anniversary of the celebrated comic series Pakkins’ Land? Well now series creator Gary Shipman has returned with a new series set in the same universe — but with a very different angle! Meet Titan: Mouse of Might. From Previews: “Titan is an extraordinary mouse that has been endowed with powers beyond that of a normal mouse. He has taken on the appearance of a Dark Flyer, the mortal enemy of his kind. Titan is originally from another world were the animals are intelligent (see the Pakkins’ Land). After triggering an explosion in his world Titan is transported to the world of man.” Issues are available now from Blood Moon Comics.



