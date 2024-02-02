Creative Commons license icon

Wiggle Away the Day

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Fri 2 Feb 2024 - 02:58Edited as of 03:45
Graphic novels that help teach language skills to the youngest of readers? Of course you’re going to use anthropomorphics for that! Check out Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends, written and illustrated by Kaz Windness. “Worm and Caterpillar are friends—best friends. Worm loves how they are just alike, but Caterpillar has a feeling there is a big change coming. Then Caterpillar disappears for a while and comes back as Butterfly. Will Butterfly and Worm still be friends?” Well, you can find out now from Simon & Schuster.


image c. 2024 Simon & Schuster

