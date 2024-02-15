Creative Commons license icon

Not Like Us… but Like Us

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 15 Feb 2024 - 02:51Edited as of 03:45
Cartoonist and illustrator Jed McGowan has created their first graphic novel, My Life Among Humans. “A nameless alien data compiler comes to Earth to study humans, setting up shop on the outskirts of a small desert community in North America. Working under forced labor, it must watch humans in complete secrecy while sending regular reports to its manager back home. Using spore-like technology to read the minds of his hosts, the alien quickly takes a special interest in Will, one of his early subjects. That interest proves to be a problem when the alien is accidentally revealed to Will’s family and it takes desperate measures to save its own life.” Check it out now from Oni Press.


image c. 2024 Oni Press

