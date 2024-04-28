This Is One Ruff City
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 28 Apr 2024 - 01:42 —
Edited as of 01:45
M. A. Kastle is a self-published author specializing in urban fantasy and horror — specifically, stories dealing with werewolves and other shapeshifters in the big city. Her series include the Cascade Wolves, the Cascade Saga, and Moonlight Territory. It’s a complex world where not only do the authorities know about the shapeshifters, but some of them actually work for the government — while others, the government is desperately trying to hunt down. Trust is hard to find on all sides, and death is seemingly waiting just around every corner. Visit the author’s web site to find out about her books, her characters, and what’s next.
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
Comments
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am actually happy to read everthing at alone place.
look at my page
https://academy.theunemployedceo.org/forums/users/arleenlafountain/ cura per dolori articolari
https://www.kenpoguy.com/phasickombatives/profile.php?id=1972814 comprimi per dolori articolari
https://yauld-grape-x188pj.mystrikingly.com/blog/crema-cinese-per-dolori-articolari crema per dolori articolari
https://academy.theunemployedceo.org/forums/users/carrileidig5/ comprimi per dolori articolari
https://demo.qkseo.in/profile.php?id=583398 dolori articolari cosa prendere
@776=
Post new comment