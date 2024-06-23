Furry… and Not
Posted by Mink (Rod O'Riley) on Sun 23 Jun 2024
Edited as of 02:45
Otis & Peanut is a new graphic novel for young readers, written by Naseem Hrab and illustrated by Kelly Collier. “A long-haired guinea pig and a naked mole rat may seem like unlikely friends, but Otis and Peanut are a perfect pair! In three stories told in graphic-novel form, Otis and Peanut explore themes of loss, fear of change, and cooperation, while demonstrating what it means to be a supportive and caring friend.” Look for it in hardcover from Owlkids.
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
