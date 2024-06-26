Eve of Resurrection?

Edited

We missed this science fiction graphic novel series, and now they’re already up to volume two! But let’s talk about Eve, written by Victor LaValle and illustrated by Jo Mi-Gyeong (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). “When the ice caps melted, most of humanity was lost to the hidden disease that was released. Now, a mysterious girl named Eve has awoken in secret and must deal with a world that’s nothing like the virtual reality she was raised in. In order to save her father and accompanied only by Wexler, her robotic caretaker and protector sheathed in her favorite teddy bear, Eve must embark on a deadly quest across the country. Along the way, she will have to contend not only with the threats of a very real world that await her, but the lies we tell our children in the name of protecting them.” That’s a lot for one teddy bear to handle! Check out this and more volumes over at Simon & Schuster.



