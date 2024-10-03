Dogged Determination

Edited

Cliff Bleszinski (known to many as CliffyB) is a legend in the world of video game design: Among his best-known titles are Jazz Jackrabbit and Unreal. Well just last year, CliffyB decided to hook up with Alex de Campi (Archie vs. Predator) to bring us Scrapper, a science fiction miniseries comic illustrated by Sandy Jarrell. “Blade Runner-style action mixes with big emotions as stray dog Scrapper and his buddy Tank fight for justice against the totalitarian forces of a post-apocalyptic domed city. But when the fight comes to his home, Scrapper will face losing what’s most important to him-and gain a terrifying truth in the process.” Issues 1 – 6 are still available from Image Comics.



