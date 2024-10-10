Creative Commons license icon

The Girl and the Goat-Sucker

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 10 Oct 2024 - 01:00Edited as of 01:45
Interesting graphic novel we stumbled across from Harper Collins Publishing: Saving Chupie by Amparo Ortiz, illustrated by Ronnie Vazquez. “Violeta Rubio only has one goal in mind for her first-ever trip to Puerto Rico: Help Abuelita reopen her beloved restaurant. The only problem is that Violeta’s whole family thinks they can do it without her. Now Violeta doesn’t have anyone to hang out with or anything to do. But when best friend duo Diego and Lorena need help capturing the rumored chupacabra, Violeta sees her chance to change all that. What she isn’t expecting is to run straight into the beast. Only… he isn’t as monstrous as everyone assumes. Sure, he’s got some scales and spikes, big red eyes, and pointy fangs — but he’s totally puppy and loyal to a fault. Violeta must find a way to keep Chupie hidden and convince her newfound friends that he isn’t anything to be scared of.” Check it out now, in hardcover.


image c. 2024 Harper Collins

