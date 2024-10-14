Creative Commons license icon

Furries That We Were

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 14 Oct 2024 - 01:55Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Lucy is a science-based graphic novel by Patrick Norbert, illustrated by Tanino Liberatore (Heavy Metal magazine). “At the end of the 1970s, a discovery changed the face of the world: the almost complete skeleton of a specimen of Australopithecus, the oldest common ancestor of mankind, was unearthed in the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia. But who was this woman named ‘Lucy’ after the Beatles song? In this comic book with a romantic breath, remarkable for its scientific veracity, we follow the timid footsteps of our ancestor in his awakening to consciousness. A journey made of dangers and discoveries, rocked by the starry night where all the mystery of the world is hidden.” Previously available only in French, in 2023 Heavy Metal Entertainment finally released it in English.


image c. 2024 Heavy Metal Entertainment

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.