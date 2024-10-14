Furries That We Were
Lucy is a science-based graphic novel by Patrick Norbert, illustrated by Tanino Liberatore (Heavy Metal magazine). “At the end of the 1970s, a discovery changed the face of the world: the almost complete skeleton of a specimen of Australopithecus, the oldest common ancestor of mankind, was unearthed in the Afar Triangle in Ethiopia. But who was this woman named ‘Lucy’ after the Beatles song? In this comic book with a romantic breath, remarkable for its scientific veracity, we follow the timid footsteps of our ancestor in his awakening to consciousness. A journey made of dangers and discoveries, rocked by the starry night where all the mystery of the world is hidden.” Previously available only in French, in 2023 Heavy Metal Entertainment finally released it in English.
About the author: Mink (Rod O'Riley)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
