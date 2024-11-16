Creative Commons license icon

A Bird of a Different Feather

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sat 16 Nov 2024 - 02:58Edited as of 03:45
We just learned of a new upcoming furry movie, thanks to Animation World Network: “Jason Isaacs, Jimmi Simpson, and Russell Peters have joined the voice cast of the musically-driven animated feature Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, Variety reports. The first of six projects in a co-production and co-financing deal between Toonz Feature Film and Gold Valley Films, the film also stars Will.I.Am; Jennifer Coolidge; Luis Guzmán; Jennifer Hudson; Snoop Dogg; Whoopi Goldberg; Alison Jaye; and Howie Mandel. In the film, a mixed-breed Pigeon-Hawk sets out on a quest of self-discovery. While embracing the things that make him different, he finds the courage to change the world he lives in. John D. Eraklis and Tara Whitaker direct from a script by creator Ciaran Crampton and Jay Dowski.” There’s no word yet on a release date.


image c. 2024 Toonz Feature Film

