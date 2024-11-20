Arigato, Dr. T

Edited

In 2018, a group in Japan gathered together artists from around the world to celebrate Dr. Osamu Tezuka’s 90th birthday — by creating new works based on some of his most famous and popular manga. Now, finally, both volumes of Tezucomi have been released in English. “600 pages of extraordinary content by popular contemporary comic book authors from around the world pay tribute to Tezuka’s enormous body of influential work. The stories feature characters from Tezuka’s history, such as Astro Boy, Unico, Black Jack, Big X, Dororo, Songoku, Kimba, and more.” Both volumes are still available from Magnetic Press.



