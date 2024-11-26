Duck, Duck, Loose

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Okay, so… the description goes like this: “Watch out for the devious duck! A new bird has arrived in Simpleton and is here to ruffle some feathers with a plan to trick the townspeople out of their money. For what, you might ask? Buying freshly baked bread! (A duck’s favorite snack, of course.) Meanwhile, the chef wants to hire a baker, the inspector is looking to get strong, and the inventor is trying out some new (explosive) ideas for a kitchen invention contest. But what about our favorite chicken? Well, her egg is now an adorable baby chick, and Beaky Barnes is catching on to the duck’s tricks.” What have we been missing? Well, it’s the Beaky Barnes series of graphic novels by Caldecott winner David Ezra Stein. And this second one is available now in paperback.



