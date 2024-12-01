Fantastic Fiction To Help Furries (and Scalies)

Edited

This came out a while ago now, but we’re happy to find out about it now: Scales & Tales, a very special benefit anthology, edited by John Palisano. “Finding Forever Homes brings together many of the top authors in science fiction, fantasy and horror in an anthology benefiting and celebrating the creatures we share our planet with. From cats and dogs, to lizards and snakes, Scales & Tales explores the many dreams and stories these beings inspire. All proceeds from Scales & Tales go to benefit the adoption programs at The Southwestern Herpetologists Society, Kitt Crusaders, and Star Paws Rescue to help these souls find their forever homes.” Authors here include Ray Bradbury, Marv Wolfman, David Gerrold, Clive Barker, Lisa Morton, Tim Powers, Nancy Holder, Larry Niven, and many others. It’s still available in paperback.



