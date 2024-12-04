Creative Commons license icon

Gives New Meaning To “The Ship’s Cat”

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Wed 4 Dec 2024 - 02:53Edited as of 03:45
No votes yet

Viola Quincy is a new (to us) author we met at this year’s LosCon in Los Angeles. She’s created a loosely-connected trilogy of gently humorous science fiction novels called A Galactic Love Story. The second in the series is probably the one that furries are going to notice: Mommy’s Big Alien. “A widow with her precocious four year old are abducted by alien slavers, when they are rescued by a handsome catlike alien and his crew. Now, they need to work together against these evil criminals, while trying to figure out their feelings.” It’s available as a Kindle book, and also in paperback from the author’s web site.


image c. 2024 Margaret Viney

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.