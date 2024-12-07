Wolf in Sleuth’s Clothing

Edited

Another pair of authors we met at Loscon — authors who work together, in fact. Aynsley J. Fraser and Lita Hunt are the creators of the Moonlight in Glenwood series of urban fantasy novels. Here’s the tag for the first book, Moonburn: “Evie and Laika are werewolves working part-time as Moonlighters for the supernatural task force MOONS. When trouble is afoot, their pack called ‘Night Claw’ isn’t getting the call. No one, supernatural or not, believes a pair of barely trained, late twenties werewolves are ready for more than domestic disturbances. However, when a magical murder mystery rocks the werewolf packs of Los Angeles, it’s all moonlighters on deck. With supernatural suspects ranging from vampires to witches, no clues to go on, and murders starting to pile up, the Night Claw werewolves finally have an opportunity to prove themselves and potentially become full-fledged Moonlighters. Can Evie and Laika solve this mystery before more murders spread through Glenwood?” Visit their web site to find out more about this and other books in the series.



