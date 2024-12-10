Creative Commons license icon

Hey, Loona! This One Of Yours?

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 10 Dec 2024 - 02:49Edited as of 03:45
Another comic book that slipped beneath our radar, but at last we can tell you all about Howie the Hellhound from Scout Comics. “Satan’s favorite pet, a Hellhound named Howie, escapes the pits of Hell and settles down with a human owner, Louise, in New York City. But when Hell’s forces rise to take back what’s theirs, the pair must find a way to come out the other side and earn the fresh start at life that they both crave. Howie the Hellhound is a supernatural dramedy filled to the brim with heart, danger, and laughs, along with a sprinkling of fire and brimstone!” And likely the kitchen sink! Written by Jared Prestwidge, Howie is illustrated by Simon Robins and Carlos Trigo.


image c. 2024 Scout Comics

