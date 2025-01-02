Creative Commons license icon

Pets Lost in Space

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 2 Jan 2025 - 01:34Edited as of 01:45
No votes yet

Catching up again, here’s a science fiction comic series from Boom! Studios that we missed last year: Man’s Best, written by Pornsak Pichetshote (The Good Asian) and illustrated by Jesse Lonergan.Homeward Bound on an alien world, Man’s Best follows three emotional support pets living on the Starship Horizon – a spacecraft searching for a new home to house a humanity compromised by bad decisions and corporate greed. But after the ship crashes and the crew is captured, these loyal pets are their owner’s only hope. Outfitted in outrageous tech, these three best friends must traverse a hostile world to rescue their owners–leaving them the only hope for a humanity that might not be worth saving. In a harrowing adventure, the pets are faced with challenges that threaten to destroy their most valuable treasure: Their friendship.” Issues are still available from Boom! and at comic shops [Happy New Year, everyone! Let’s work together to make it good, safe, and prosperous.]


image c. 2025 Boom! Studios

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.