Barking with Bravery

Michael Sweater is a name that’s turned up more than once around here, both as a writer and and artist. Now he’s giving us a special one-shot fantasy adventure comic for young readers called Puppy Knight: Den of Deception, written by him and illustrated by Josue Cruz. “There’s no knight braver than Sparky Muttson! (Except maybe his enthusiastic and very cute apprentice, Pugsly.) They’re ready for their first adventure together, and luckily, a kind old farmer is conveniently ready to show them the way to a cathedral full of treasure. While this quest might not turn out exactly how they expected, Sparky and Pugsly have the chops to make it through—no bones about it!” Look for it now from Silver Sprocket. (We’ll see you folks after Further Confusion!)



