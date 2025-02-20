Monstrous Meows

Edited

As if taking care of an “ordinary” cat weren’t enough trouble… what if they were more than that? Find out in Monster Cats Volume 1, a graphic novel written and illustrated by Pandania. “Is it a banshee, a yeti, a gorgon, or… a cat? Monster Cats are a purrfect new breed of familiar furry friends crossed with freaky fun! If you think life with regular cats can get complicated, wait ’till you see what it’s like for people who live with these charming supernatural pets.” Oo, pretty scary kids! It’s available now in paperback from Square Enix Books.



