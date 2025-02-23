Creative Commons license icon

Changing The Guard

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 23 Feb 2025 - 03:02Edited as of 03:45
Quite a while ago we learned about the Wereworld series of young adult dark fantasy novels by Curtis Jobling. Well, now Netflix has just dropped a trailer for Wolf King, the brand new animated series based on those very same books. “In a land once subjugated by werelords, sixteen-year-old Drew Ferran realizes he is the last member in a long ancestral line of werewolves. Drew must confront and overthrow the tyrannical rule of the Lionlords and take back the throne as the statutory wolf king.” The series is set to premier on March 20th.


image c. 2025 Netflix

