Warrior Tails

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Tue 4 Mar 2025 - 02:51Edited as of 03:45
For fans of Nimona, here comes The Fox Maidens, a new fantasy graphic novel (based on Korean myths and legends) by Robin Ha. “Kai Song dreams of being a warrior. She wants to follow in the footsteps of her beloved father, the commander of the Royal Legion. But while her father believes in Kai and trains her in martial arts, their society isn’t ready for a girl warrior. Still, Kai is determined. But she is plagued by rumors that she is the granddaughter of Gumiho, the infamous nine-tailed fox demon who was killed by her father years before…” Take a look for yourself over at Harper Collins.


image c. 2025 Balzer & Bray

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.