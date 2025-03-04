Warrior Tails

Edited

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

For fans of Nimona, here comes The Fox Maidens, a new fantasy graphic novel (based on Korean myths and legends) by Robin Ha. “Kai Song dreams of being a warrior. She wants to follow in the footsteps of her beloved father, the commander of the Royal Legion. But while her father believes in Kai and trains her in martial arts, their society isn’t ready for a girl warrior. Still, Kai is determined. But she is plagued by rumors that she is the granddaughter of Gumiho, the infamous nine-tailed fox demon who was killed by her father years before…” Take a look for yourself over at Harper Collins.



