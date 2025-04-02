Her Avatar is a Beaver — Almost Literally

Edited

We’re learning more about Hoppers, the upcoming Pixar Studios feature for 2026. It’s written and directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of We Bare Bears. The official Pixar press release goes like this: “What if you could talk to animals and understand what they’re saying? In Disney and Pixar’s all-new feature film Hoppers, scientists have discovered how to ‘hop’ human consciousness into lifelike robotic animals, allowing people to communicate with animals as animals! The adventure introduces Mabel, an animal lover who seizes an opportunity to use the technology, uncovering mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined.” Hoppers is set to hit theaters in March of 2026. Want to see some early footage? Check out the report from last year’s D23 Expo (and look for the Zootopia cosplay!)



