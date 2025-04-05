Doggie Door

Edited

Here’s a short graphic novel we just stumbled across: Life Is An Open Door, a full-color one-shot by Mason Mendoza, with art by Alonso Molina-Gonzales. “Have you ever worked in a cramped office, looked at the exit door, and felt that urge to get up from your desk and make a break for it? Al, the working class Dalmatian, channels his animal impulses in this fun comic book short story about giving into instinct and going remote.” Check out the preview pages.



