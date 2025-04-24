Battling Beastie Blackbelts
Posted by Mink (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 24 Apr 2025 - 01:58 —
Edited as of 02:45
Zoo Jitsu Fighters is a new full-color independent comic series, created by martial arts fans for those who feel the same! “Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this action-packed series plunges readers into a dystopian future where genetically engineered animals are forced to battle in brutal combat. Follow the heroic journey of Tiago the Tiger as he fights for freedom and justice in a world of exploitation and cruelty.” Created by Patrick Wang (a 2nd-degree black belt himself), two issues have been released so far. What’s more, recently Patrick and crew released a new line of tie-in action figures as well!
About the authorMink (Rod O’Riley) — read stories — contact (login required)
a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music
Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.
