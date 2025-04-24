Battling Beastie Blackbelts

Edited

Zoo Jitsu Fighters is a new full-color independent comic series, created by martial arts fans for those who feel the same! “Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this action-packed series plunges readers into a dystopian future where genetically engineered animals are forced to battle in brutal combat. Follow the heroic journey of Tiago the Tiger as he fights for freedom and justice in a world of exploitation and cruelty.” Created by Patrick Wang (a 2nd-degree black belt himself), two issues have been released so far. What’s more, recently Patrick and crew released a new line of tie-in action figures as well!



