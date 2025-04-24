Creative Commons license icon

Battling Beastie Blackbelts

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Thu 24 Apr 2025 - 01:58Edited as of 02:45
No votes yet

Zoo Jitsu Fighters is a new full-color independent comic series, created by martial arts fans for those who feel the same! “Successfully funded on Kickstarter, this action-packed series plunges readers into a dystopian future where genetically engineered animals are forced to battle in brutal combat. Follow the heroic journey of Tiago the Tiger as he fights for freedom and justice in a world of exploitation and cruelty.” Created by Patrick Wang (a 2nd-degree black belt himself), two issues have been released so far. What’s more, recently Patrick and crew released a new line of tie-in action figures as well!


image c. 2025 Icon Heroes

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.

About the author

Mink (Rod O’Riley)read storiescontact (login required)

a Mink from Garden Grove, California, interested in music

Ed-otter of In-Fur-Nation. Former Califur programming director. Co-founder of ConFurence.